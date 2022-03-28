Azerbaijan’s Air Defense Units conduct tactical exercises (VIDEO)
Azerbaijan’s Air Defense Units conducted live-fire tactical exercises in line with the combat training plan for 2022 approved by the country’s defense minister, the Ministry of Defense told News.Az.
During the practical firing, the military personnel detected and destroyed an imaginary enemy’s air targets using portable anti-aircraft missile systems.
The military personnel successfully accomplished the assigned combat tasks.