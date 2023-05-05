Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s Air Defense Units conduct tactical exercises (VIDEO)

Azerbaijan’s Air Defense Units conduct tactical exercises (VIDEO)

In accordance with the training plan for 2023, Azerbaijan's Air Defense Units held live-fire tactical exercises, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az. 

During the practical shooting, imaginary enemy’s air targets were detected and destroyed by means of portable anti-aircraft missile systems.

The military personnel successfully accomplished the assigned combat tasks.


