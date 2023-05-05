Azerbaijan’s Air Defense Units conduct tactical exercises (VIDEO)
- 05 May 2023 01:29
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 184402
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijans-air-defense-units-conduct-tactical-exercises-video-1 Copied
In accordance with the training plan for 2023, Azerbaijan's Air Defense Units held live-fire tactical exercises, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az.
During the practical shooting, imaginary enemy’s air targets were detected and destroyed by means of portable anti-aircraft missile systems.
The military personnel successfully accomplished the assigned combat tasks.