Azerbaijan`s army corps hold training-methodical sessions

According to the combat training plan for 2019 approved by the Minister of Defense, training-methodical sessions were held with commanders and deputy commanders of battalions of formations and military units of the army corps, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense said.

“Theoretical knowledge and practical skills of military personnel in combat and fire training, as well as driving were checked.

During conducting combat firing at night in the course of the practical part of the training sessions, the commanders and deputy commanders of the battalions fulfilled the tasks on units management and fire control,” the ministry added.

