Azerbaijan’s “ASAN Service” model expands globally with new agreement in Colombia

Photo: The State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan

A total of 25 international agreements have now been signed for the global implementation of Azerbaijan's “ASAN Service” model.

At the World Government Summit, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan and the relevant institution of the Republic of Colombia, News.Az reports, citing the agency.

The memorandum envisages the application of the “ASAN Service” experience in Colombia, as well as the organization of training programs for Colombian civil servants at “ASAN Service” centers. Thus, Azerbaijan’s intellectual brand in public service delivery will be implemented in the Americas, following its success in Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Following the signing ceremony, the meeting saw discussions on the actions to be implemented within the Memorandum of Understanding.

News.Az