Azerbaijan’s “ASAN service” model has key role in digitalization: UN under-secretary-general

Azerbaijan’s “ASAN service” model has a key role in digitalization and provision of public services, Li Junhua, UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, said in his video message to the participants of the international forum “The path to advanced governance: towards sustainable and innovative public services”, News.Az reports.

The international forum was dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the establishment of ASAN Service.

Li Junhua noted that ASAN Service is a human-oriented, citizen-oriented model.

Calling “ASAN service” a leading practice, the UN official said a number of countries benefit from Azerbaijan’s model.

“The United Nations highly values the “ASAN service” model. Against the backdrop of the crisis situation around the world, the presence, commitment and availability of public services of such an institution are extremely important,” he added.

