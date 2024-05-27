Azerbaijan's Azerenerji plans construction of Chaykand-2 HPP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerenerji OJSC has announced a tender for the construction of Chaykand-2 small hydroelectric power plant, Report informs, citing the company.

Azerenerji OJCS selects a contractor company for the construction of Chaykand-2 HPP.The state fee for participation in the tender is 2,765.18 manats ($1,626.58). Moreover, companies that want to participate in the tender have to pay 25 manats ($14.71) to get acquainted with the list of documents required to be submitted to the tender commission.It was mentioned in the announcement that the estimated cost of works under the tender is approximately 18.43 million manats (about $10.84 million).Tender offers from bidders will be accepted until July 16 at 09:00. The tender procedure will take place on the same day.

News.Az