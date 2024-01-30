Azerbaijan’s AzerGold seeks legal assessment of illegal actions by Armenia and some European companies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Since its establishment, Azerbaijan’s AzerGold CJSC has been paying special attention to investigating the facts of illegal exploitation in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, Chairman of the Board of AzerGold CJSC Zakir Ibrahimov said at a press conference dedicated to the results of 2023 and upcoming tasks, News.Az reports.

He noted that AzerGold continues its activities to achieve the legal assessment of the illegal actions taken by Armenia and some European companies. “This process, which we began before the Patriotic War, in 2018, acquired wider scope after the liberation of our lands from enemy occupation. Since 2022, AzerGold has been cooperating in this direction with the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy,” Ibrahimov said.

Ibrahimov also noted that since 2022, AzerGold CJSC has begun phased prospecting and exploration work at the Tutkhun precious metals deposit, located in the administrative territory of Kalbajar district.

“Exploration work is carried out only in areas cleared of mines. Therefore, although we planned to conduct research on an area of 273 square kilometers, by the end of 2023 it was possible to carry out this work on only 57 square kilometers cleared of mines. This year it is planned to allocate another 32 square kilometers for geological exploration. Currently, specialists from the Mine Action Agency are working to clear the territory of mines and other unexploded ordnance,” he added.

News.Az