Azerbaijan's border guards conduct 'operation revenge', destroys Armenian combat post

The units of Azerbaijan’s State Border Service have carried out an "operation revenge" in response to the February 12 provocation of Armenian armed forces.

"As a result of the operation, the combat post of the Armenian Armed Forces near Nerkin-And settlement of Gafan district, from where our soldier was fired at yesterday, has been completely destroyed,” the State Border Service said in a statement, News.Az reports.

“There are reports of serious casualties among the personnel of the destroyed combat post.

Every provocation by the Armenian side aimed at aggravating the operational situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conventional State border will henceforth be met with more serious and decisive measures,” the State Border Service said.

The State Border Service of Azerbaijan stated that the responsibility for the incident lies entirely with the military-political leadership of Armenia.

On February 12, at 13:37 local time, in the vicinity of the Zangilan district along the Azerbaijan-Armenia conventional border, gunfire erupted from the positions held by the Armenian Armed Forces located in the Nerkin-And residential settlement of the Gafan district, targeting the positions of the Border Guards of the State Border Service in the Kollugishlaq village of the Zangilan district.

As a consequence of the incident, soldier Khalilzade Parviz Aghakishi oglu, a serviceman of the State Border Service, was injured. The military serviceman was evacuated to a specialized medical facility via helicopter.

The incident, including the opening of gunfire from the opposing side, was captured by video surveillance cameras.

Currently, the operational situation is stable and under the control of our units.

The Armenian military and political leadership bear full responsibility for this recent provocation.

News.Az