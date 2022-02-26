Azerbaijan’s Buta Airways cancels February 28 flight from Baku to Kyiv
- 26 Feb 2022 08:46
- 10 Jul 2024 17:45
Azerbaijan's Airline Buta Airways has canceled a flight from Baku to Kyiv scheduled for February 28, due to the closure of Ukrainian airspace, the company told News.Az.
Due to the current situation, passengers of canceled flights can change the date of departure or return the tickets.