Azerbaijan's Buta Airways increases number of flights to Batumi in Georga

Azerbaijani Buta Airways increases a number of flights to Batumi, Georgia, for the period from July 17 till September 18, according to the company.

The additional flight will be operated on Wednesdays.

Thus, the number of flights to Batumi will be increased to three times a week.

