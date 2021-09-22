Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers announces new rules on educational process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers disclosed rules of making decisions to suspend or resume the educational process, carried out in person in certain classes (groups) of educational institutions in Azerbaijan during the period of special quarantine, News.Az reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the mentioned decision should be made by the educational institutions on the basis of the conclusion of the hygiene and epidemiology centers under the Health Ministry with informing the Education Ministry.

This is indicated in a new paragraph included in the Cabinet of Ministers decree "On approval of the "Temporary rules for organizing study process in educational institutions operating in Azerbaijan during special quarantine regime."

News.Az