Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers resigns
- 14 Feb 2024 09:36
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 193321
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijans-cabinet-of-ministers-resigns-1 Copied
The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has resigned.
The Cabinet of Ministers resigns on the day of the presidential inauguration in accordance with Article 116 of the Azerbaijani Constitution, News.Az reports.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who won the snap presidential elections on February 7, took the oath on February 14.