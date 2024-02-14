Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers resigns

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers resigns

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has resigned.

The Cabinet of Ministers resigns on the day of the presidential inauguration in accordance with Article 116 of the Azerbaijani Constitution, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who won the snap presidential elections on February 7, took the oath on February 14.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      