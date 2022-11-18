Azerbaijan’s CEC to monitor presidential election in Kazakhstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov has arrived in Astana to observe the presidential elections to be held in Kazakhstan on November 20, 2022, News.Az reports.

During the visit, organized at the invitation of Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Nurlan Abdirov, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov will hold a number of meetings with his Kazakh counterpart and other officials, as well as discuss prospects for further deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation between the higher electoral commissions, and issues of mutual interest in the field of elections.

Azerbaijani CEC Representatives will observe the voting process in a number of polling stations in the capital city of Astana on November 20, the election day.

News.Az