Azerbaijan's Central Bank suspends licenses of insurance agents

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has suspended the licenses of seven individual insurance agents, News.az reports via the bank.

According to the bank, the revocation of the licenses was based on voluntary application, in accordance with Article 107.1.1 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On insurance activity'.


