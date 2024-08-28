Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission convenes for another meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the chairmanship of Mazahir Panahov, the Central Election Commission (CEC) held another meeting on Wednesday.

The session began with the approval of the protocol from the August 27 meeting.The commission reviewed queries concerning the snap parliamentary elections scheduled for September 1.Media representatives and members of the international observation mission attended the meeting, which featured thorough discussions on several applications and the adoption of related decisions.

News.Az