June 2 is celebrated as the professional holiday of civil aviation workers in Azerbaijan by the Order of President Ilham Aliyev dated May 18, 2006, News.Az reports.

As part of the celebration of the 86th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s civil aviation, the management and team of Azerbaijan Airlines visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev by laying a wreath and flowers at his grave. They also placed flowers at the grave of the academician Zarifa Aliyeva, the distinguished ophthalmologist-scientist.Azerbaijan’s civil aviation has made significant progress thanks to the leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the ongoing support of the country's President, Ilham Aliyev.The professional holiday celebrated on June 2 symbolizes the recognition of the important contributions aviators make to the country's development, the promotion of economic growth, and the strengthening of international relations.

