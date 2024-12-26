Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in Aktau hosts event to honor memory of plane crash victims

+ ↺ − 16 px

A commemoration ceremony took place at Azerbaijan's Consulate General in Aktau to honor the memory of the victims of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash near the city of Aktau.

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

The event was attended by the Consuls General of Türkiye, Iran, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, as well as representatives of public organizations in Kazakhstan and local residents, News.Az reports.Attendees signed a book of condolence at the consulate. The foreign consuls general also extended their heartfelt condolences over the tragic incident.The ceremony concluded with a moment of silence in honor of those who lost their lives in the crash.

