Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in Aktau hosts event to honor memory of plane crash victims
Photo: AZERTAC
A commemoration ceremony took place at Azerbaijan's Consulate General in Aktau to honor the memory of the victims of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash near the city of Aktau.The event was attended by the Consuls General of Türkiye, Iran, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, as well as representatives of public organizations in Kazakhstan and local residents, News.Az reports.
Attendees signed a book of condolence at the consulate. The foreign consuls general also extended their heartfelt condolences over the tragic incident.
The ceremony concluded with a moment of silence in honor of those who lost their lives in the crash.
Photo: AZERTAC
Photo: AZERTAC