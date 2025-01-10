Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in Los Angeles temporarily evacuated due to wildfires

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in Los Angeles has been temporarily evacuated due to wildfires that began in California on Tuesday, the country’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Aykhan Hajizada, said on Friday, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Hajizada emphasized that, despite the evacuation, the Consulate General is continuing its operations remotely."The situation is being closely monitored, and communication channels with citizens remain open," he added.Thousands of homes have been destroyed by nearly a half-dozen wildfires tearing through Los Angeles communities Thursday evening as the grim death toll was confirmed to have risen to 10.The remains of two victims of the Palisades Fire were found as authorities continue their search, multiple news outlets quoted the Los Angeles County fire chief as saying. Officials had earlier warned that casualties are expected to rise as investigative teams and cadaver dogs comb through multiple sprawling debris sites across Los Angeles.All cases are currently pending identification and legal next of kin notification, the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner said.A fifth fire known as the Kenneth Fire was first reported at 3.34 p.m. local time (2334GMT) near the border of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. It has quickly grown to become the third-largest inferno, consuming 960 acres in less than half-a-day.The Palisades Fire was the first to erupt on Tuesday and has grown to become the largest blaze, burning nearly 20,000 acres so far. The Eaton Fire, which began just hours later, has torn through 13,690 acres in and around the foothill city of Altadena.The Palisades Fire is now 6% contained after authorities were able to begin carrying out air operations as fierce winds began to die down on Wednesday. The Eaton Fire, however, remains at 0% containment alongside the Kenneth Fire.Firefighters have made some progress on two smaller fires — the Hurst and Lidia Fires. Those blazes have been brought under 10% and 60% containment respectively.

News.Az