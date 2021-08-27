Azerbaijan's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 4,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 4,203 new COVID-19 cases, 1,724 patients have recovered, and 35 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

Overall, the country has reported 409,745 coronavirus cases, 354,864 recoveries, and 5,469 deaths. The current number of active cases reaches 49,412.

Azerbaijan has performed 4,395,646 tests since the pandemic began, including 16,136 over the past day.

News.Az

News.Az