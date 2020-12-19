Azerbaijan`s daily COVID-19 recoveries more than infections

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 3, 705 reaching 199, 127, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Saturday.

As many as 4, 210 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 135, 462. Some 42 coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 2,175.

Over the past day, 17, 931 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,049, 239.

News.Az