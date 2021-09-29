Azerbaijan`s daily COVID-19 recoveries more than infections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 842 new COVID-19 cases, 2,062 patients have recovered, and 15 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.

Up until now, 483,128 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 457,144 of them have recovered, and 6,513 people have died. Currently, 19,471 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,668 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, and a total of 4,849,531 tests have been conducted so far.

