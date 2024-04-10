Azerbaijan's declaration of 2024 as the "Green World Solidarity Year" is a commendable initiative: Aly Abousabaa

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's declaration of 2024 as the "Green World Solidarity Year" is a commendable initiative. It reflects the country's strong commitment to green growth and its proactive approach to tackling global challenges, Aly Abousabaa, Regional Director for Central and West Asia and North Africa of CGIAR, said in an interview with the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, News.az reports.

"To achieve this goal, robust international collaboration will be vital. Sharing knowledge and green technologies with other nations will play a crucial role in driving lasting environmental progress and impact. Moreover, it's essential to enhance capacity building that will enable the responsible use of natural resources while simultaneously promoting eco-friendly practices for long-term success.

ICARDA and CGIAR are fully prepared to contribute to Azerbaijan's growth by working with our partners both in and outside of government to strongly reestablish our research programs, initiating joint projects, and leveraging CGIAR's global expertise on agri-resilience. Together, we can foster productive partnerships and scale up innovations that will transform farming communities. I wholeheartedly wish Azerbaijan great success in hosting COP29 and believe that this event, under Azerbaijan's leadership, will become a significant milestone towards a greener and smarter, and brighter future for all," he said.

News.Az