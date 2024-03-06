Azerbaijan's Defence Chief met with the Chief of General Staff of Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 6, the delegation led by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, who is on an official visit to the brotherly country, met with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye, Army General Metin Gurak, News.az reports.

At the meeting, it was noted that Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations are based on friendship and mutual trust, and it was emphasized that the existing cooperation between our countries is one of the main factors ensuring stability in the region.

In the end, prospects for the development of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye and a number of issues of mutual interest were discussed.

