Azerbaijan’s defence minister invites Italian counterpart to upcoming ADEX expo

Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Wednesfield held an expanded meeting with a visiting delegation headed by his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto, the Defence Ministry has told News.Az.

At the official welcoming ceremony organized at the Defence Ministry, the ministers passed along the guard of honour. The national anthems of both countries were played accompanied by an exemplary military orchestra, and the Book of Honour was signed in accordance with the protocol.Minister Hasanov welcomed the guests and expressed satisfaction to see them in Azerbaijan. He emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Italy are based on strategic partnership. He thanked his Italian colleague for being in Azerbaijan on the significant day of the country - Armed Forces Day and the 106th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Army.The defence minister invited his Italian counterpart to the 5th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition ADEX to be held in Baku this September.Expressing satisfaction with his every visit to Azerbaijan and seeing a friendly attitude, the Italian minister thanked for the hospitality shown. He emphasized the importance of mutual visits in the development of military cooperation between the 2 countries.The meeting expressed satisfaction with the current state of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy. The sides exchanged views on prospects for the development of cooperation in military, military-technical, military-educational and other fields, as well as on a number of issues of common interest.

