Azerbaijan’s defense minister arrives in Turkiye (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Tuesday arrived in Turkiye for a working visit, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

As part of the trip, an Azerbaijani delegation headed by Minister Hasanov visited Anitkabir, Mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkiye, and laid a wreath at the grave.

Minister Hasanov signed the Book of Remembrance.

The Azerbaijani defense minister’s visit to Turkiye will last until February 2.

News.Az