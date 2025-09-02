Azerbaijan’s defense minister arrives in Vietnam on official visit

Azerbaijan’s defense minister arrives in Vietnam on official visit

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has arrived in Vietnam on an official visit.

Minister Hasanov attended the ceremony dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on September 2, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

The event at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi, attended by state officials, foreign delegations, and a large number of citizens, commemorated Vietnam's historic struggle for freedom and highlighted the people's achievements on the way to the national unity and socialist development.

The ceremony included official speeches, literary and artistic compositions, military orchestra performance, various cultural programs, and a military parade dedicated to the significant day.

Minister Hasanov is scheduled to hold meetings with the head of state and military leadership of Vietnam.

News.Az