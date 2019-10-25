Azerbaijan`s defense minister attends NATO meeting
Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has attended the meeting of the Nations contributing to the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan at the level of defense ministers held at NATO headquarters in Brussels, AzerTag reports.
Security and political situation in Afghanistan, recent achievements, future of the mission and a number of other issues were discussed at the meeting.
