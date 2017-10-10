Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister gets acquainted with Belarusian-made military hardware

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan visited a Research and Production enterprise of the Belarusian defense industry on October 10, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

The Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, was presented the air defense assets, as well as other military hardware of various purposes used in troop’s management, which are developed and manufactured in this enterprise.

News.Az

