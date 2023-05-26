Azerbaijan’s defense minister leaves for Georgian on working visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Friday left for Georgia on a working visit at the invitation of his Georgian counterpart Juansher Burchuladze, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov is to participate as an honored guest in the military parade and military oath-taking ceremony of the servicemen held on the occasion of Georgia's Independence Day.

It should be noted that the Military Orchestra of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev of the National Defense University is to participate in a series of events held on the occasion of the Independence Day in Georgia.

News.Az