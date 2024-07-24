Azerbaijan’s defense minister meets with servicemen in liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with a group of military personnel serving in the country’s liberated territories, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Minister Hasanov spoke about the work implemented to further improve the material and technical support and social-living conditions of military personnel in all regions of the country, including the liberated territories, thanks to the attention and care of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.The minister noted the positive results of the reforms in the Azerbaijan Army and emphasized that the work done in this direction will successfully continue hereinafter.In the end, Minister Hasanov enquired about concerns of the military personnel and recommended to develop their personal training and increase knowledge and skills.

News.Az