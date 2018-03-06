Azerbaijan's Defense Minister visits military units on front line

+ ↺ − 16 px

Upon the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry visited military units stationed at the frontline zone, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry reports.

The minister and the ministry's leadership laid flowers at the monument to the national leader Heydar Aliyev, in the territory of a military unit.

Then, after visiting units deployed on the front line of defense line, the Minister of Defense observed the frontal positions of the enemy. Colonel General Zakir Hasanov checked the combat readiness of the formations and military units.

The ministry's leadership expressed satisfaction with the fighting capacity, logistic support, weapons, ammunition and military equipment of the troops, as well as their moral-psychological readiness.

Addressing the defense minister, servicemen expressed their readiness liberate the occupied territories in a short time.

News.Az

