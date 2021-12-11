Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry organizes seminars on international humanitarian law

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense in partnership with the International Committee of the Red Cross (IRCR) Representative Office in the country has organized seminars on international humanitarian law for servicemen in the cities of Beylagan, Barda and Ganja within the action plan for 2021, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

“The seminars provided the servicemen with detailed information on the basics, norms and principles of international humanitarian law, as well as the importance of their application in conflict zones.

The events also featured discussions on ensuring the safety of the civilian population in the areas of combat operations, the rules for the treatment of prisoners of war, as well as other requirements of the Geneva Conventions. Then the participant’s questions were answered,” the ministry added.

