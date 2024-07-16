Azerbaijan’s demining efforts highlighted at UN headquarters

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN Headquarters in New York recently hosted a significant event focusing on mine safety activities in Azerbaijan.

The event, organized with support from the Permanent Mission of Laos to the UN, took place at Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission as part of the UN Economic and Social Council's (ECOSOC) High-Level Forum, News.Az reports.The event, titled "Combating Mines and Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals and Leave No One Behind," brought together high-ranking officials from Azerbaijan's National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development and Ministry of Economy, as well as representatives from Laos and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith shared his country's long-standing struggle with landmines and UXOs. "About one-third of Laos' territory is contaminated with mines, posing a serious threat to the health, life, and safety of civilians,"Kommasith stated. He revealed that post-war Laos was left with approximately 80 million mines and UXOs. However, significant progress has been made, with over 800 square kilometers of land cleared and more than 1.9 million mines and UXOs destroyed in the past two decades.Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Economy, Sahib Mammadov, highlighted the country's efforts in facilitating the safe return of internally displaced persons to liberated territories. He detailed the extensive reconstruction work being carried out, including the rebuilding of destroyed settlements using "smart city" and "smart village" concepts.Mammadov emphasized Azerbaijan's challenges: "As a result of Armenia's targeted policy, Azerbaijan has become one of the most mine and UXO-contaminated countries in the world."Despite this, he noted that Azerbaijan has rapidly mobilized its efforts, employing the most modern and advanced technologies for demining.Anar Karimov, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan, discussed the care and support provided to war invalids and the projects implemented in this direction. He emphasized that caring for the families of martyrs and veterans is one of the main priorities in the country.

News.Az