Azerbaijan's deputy defense minister to attend inauguration of Intl Army Games 2021 in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan - Chief of the Main Logistics Department Lieutenant General Nizam Osmanov is in Moscow to attend the opening ceremony of the International Army Games-2021, Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said.

Azerbaijani servicemen are participating in the ‘Tank Biathlon’ and ‘Army of Culture’ competitions in Russia, the ‘Sea Cup’ - in the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the ‘Masters of Artillery’ competition in Kazakhstan within the ‘International Army Games – 2021’.

News.Az

News.Az