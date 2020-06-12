Azerbaijan’s Deputy PM, UNDP Resident Representative hold videoconference

+ ↺ − 16 px

A videoconference has been held between Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov and UNDP Resident Representative in the country Alessandro Fracassetti, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reports.

They exchanged views over the measures to fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In this regard, they talked about the UN program on evaluating the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic in all the countries, including Azerbaijan. Ali Ahmadov said that the program was being studied by relevant bodies in Azerbaijan.

The Deputy PM highlighted the work done to reduce the negative impact of COVID-19 on the labor and employment sectors, and to support self-employment and social welfare.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the environmental and climate change issues. Ali Ahmadov said that Azerbaijan had been consistently implementing its commitments under the Paris Agreement of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

News.Az