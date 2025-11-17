Azerbaijan’s digital sector drives non-oil economic growth - President Aliyev

The president emphasized that this progress is supported by consistent measures in the development of artificial intelligence, the prevention of cyberattacks, and the expansion of digital infrastructure, .Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Aliyev also noted that information security and cybersecurity form the foundation of Azerbaijan’s national security architecture.

He highlighted that, in line with the document “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development”, the development of the digital economy is one of the country’s main strategic directions. “We attach particular importance to cooperation between the public and private sectors in this area,” he added.

The president stressed that Azerbaijan now holds a leading position in the region with 100% broadband internet coverage. “The country also ranks among the frontrunners in the field of digital identity,” he said.

He further highlighted that the biometric digital signature system SIMA has already been adopted by 3.6 million users and integrated into more than 80 state information systems. “It is no coincidence that Azerbaijan has been placed in the highest category of the United Nations E-Government Development Index. Our goal is to enter the top 40 countries in this index within the next five years,” President Aliyev added.

The president underlined that by hosting the World Telecommunication Development Conference, Baku is not only a global telecommunications hub today but also an international platform for digital cooperation.

He noted that, within the framework of the conference, the opening of an ITU Regional Acceleration Centre in Baku is planned. “This Centre, which will become part of ITU’s global innovation network, will serve as a leading platform for innovation and entrepreneurship in the region,” he said.