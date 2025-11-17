Baku welcomes WTDC-2025 to advance global digital transformation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-2025) has officially begun in Baku, marking the first time the event is held in the CIS region.

Organized every four years by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the conference aims to bridge the global digital divide and promote digital transformation, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The Baku Congress Center serves as the venue for this open international platform, which emphasizes youth participation.

Over 2,000 delegates from 150 countries, including more than 300 youth representatives, are expected to attend. Participants will explore global technology trends, connect with leading experts, and foster international cooperation.

The conference is set to adopt a declaration outlining key priorities for the 194 ITU member states. For CIS countries, approximately five priorities will be highlighted, with ITU focusing on their implementation over the next four years.

WTDC-2025 will continue through November 28.

