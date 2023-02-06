Azerbaijan’s emergency rescue forces arrive in Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, a group of rescue forces of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) have arrived in Türkiye to eliminate the consequences of the strong earthquake, as well as support search and rescue operations in the quake-hit areas, News.Az reports.

Currently, the rescue forces are moving from the Turkish city of Adana to areas hardest hit by the earthquake to join the search and rescue operations.

News.Az