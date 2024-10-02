Azerbaijan’s energy minister in Brazil for IEA high-level dialogue on energy transition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov on Wednesday embarked on a visit to Brazil to take part in the 4th High-Level Dialogue on Energy Transition, co-chaired by Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Minister Shahbazov is visiting Foz do Iguaçu at the invitation of his Brazilian counterpart Alexandre Silveira de Oliveira, the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry told News.Az. During the visit, he will also take part in the 15th Clean Energy Ministerial and 9th Mission Innovation meeting (CEM15/MI-9) to be held in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil on October 3.On October 4, Minister Shahbazov will also attend the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting (ETMM) and the 4th High-Level Dialogue on Energy Transition, co-chaired by Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA).As part of the trip, the minister will also make speeches and hold bilateral meetings.

News.Az