Azerbaijan’s energy minister to attend 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in China

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has today kicked off a visit to the People's Republic of China (PRC) at the invitation of the Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) Zheng Shanjie, the Energy Ministry's press service told News.Az.

Minister Parviz Shahbazov will attend the high-level meeting on connectivity within the 3rd the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, which will be held in Beijing on 18 October.

As part of the meeting, the minister will deliver a speech on “Enhancing both physical connectivity of infrastructure and soft connectivity of technologies, standards, rules and operation for win-win development” and hold bilateral meetings.

