Azerbaijan’s Energy minister to attend opening of Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria

“Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov will attend the opening of Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) to be held in Komotini, Greece, tomorrow,” Advisor to the Minister of Energy Zamina Aliyeva, News.az reports.

According to her, the minister’s visit to Greece starts today.

Z. Aliyeva also added that the opening ceremony of IGB does not mean the launching of the commercial activity of the pipeline, the date of the start of commercial activity is not yet known.


