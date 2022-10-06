Azerbaijan's energy resources are in greater demand in Europe today – President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Today, Azerbaijan's energy resources are in greater demand in Europe. The importance of the projects we have implemented is even more evident today,” said President Ilham Aliyev in an interview with Azerbaijani TV channels in Prague, News.Az reports.

Emphasizing that the European Union is a very important partner for Azerbaijan, the head of state said that work was underway on a new agreement.

“The greater part of the agreement has already been agreed on, and the outstanding issues are not very significant in nature. New opportunities for cooperation in the field of transport have emerged. Because Azerbaijan’s geographical location and advanced transport infrastructure – the East-West and North-South transport corridors – are of tremendous importance to Europe as well”, the President of Azerbaijan said.

News.Az