Azerbaijan’s experience in field of urban planning is of interest to world countries

“Azerbaijan has very good results in the field of sustainable urban planning and continues its activities in this regard,” said Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Maimunah Mohd Sharif as she met with President Ilham Aliyev in Davos, News.Az reports.

Maimunah Mohd Sharif noted that the experience of Azerbaijan in the field of urban planning is also of interest to the world countries.

Maimunah Mohd Sharif recalled with pleasure her visits to Azerbaijan and expressed her gratitude to Azerbaijan for supporting the United Nations Human Settlements Programme. She described Azerbaijan as the leader among the world countries in terms of voluntary financial donations to UN-Habitat.

