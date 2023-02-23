Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag to face Gent in Europa Conference League knockout round play-off second leg

Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag will lock horns with Belgium’s Gent in the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-off second leg, News.Az reports.

The match will be played at KAA Gent Stadium in Ghent at 00:00 Baku time. Scottish referee William Collum will control the game.

The Aghdam Horses beat Gent 1-0 in the first leg in Baku.

News.Az