Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag to face Gent in Europa Conference League knockout round play-off second leg

Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag will lock horns with Belgium’s Gent in the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-off second leg, News.Az reports. 

The match will be played at KAA Gent Stadium in Ghent at 00:00 Baku time. Scottish referee William Collum will control the game.

The Aghdam Horses beat Gent 1-0 in the first leg in Baku.


