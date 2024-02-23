Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag to face Germany’s Bayer in Europa League last 16

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s football club Qarabag will face Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Europa League Last 16, following the draw held on Friday in Nyon, Switzerland, News.Az reports.

The first leg between the clubs will be held in Baku on March 7, while the return match will take place in Germany on March 14.

On Thursday, FC Qarabag made history by becoming the first team from Azerbaijan to reach the UEFA Europa League Last 16 after defeating Portuguese club Braga 6-5 on aggregate after extra time in the second leg of the playoffs at Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku.

Despite facing the challenge of playing with 10 men after Elvin Jafarguliyev received a red card in the 57th minute, the Azerbaijan side took a commanding 4-2 advantage into the second leg.

Braga finished regular time of the second leg match 2-0, while Matheus Silva recaptured the lead for Qarabag, with Braga's Simon Banza leveling the aggregate once more with a goal from a penalty kick in the 115th minute.

However, Nariman Akhundzade dramatically sealed the tie with a 122th-minute strike to carry his team to the historic Round of 16.

