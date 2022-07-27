Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag to face Swiss Zürich in UCL qualifying round

Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag to face Swiss Zürich in UCL qualifying round

Azerbaijani Aghdam’s FC Qarabag will today take on Swiss FC Zürich in a return match of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, News.Az reports. 

The match will be held at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zürich, Switzerland at 21:00 Baku time, with Dutch referee Allard Lindhout to officiate the game.

The Aghdam Horses clinched a 3-2 victory over FC Zürich in the first leg match held at Tofig Bahramov Stadium in Baku on July 19.


