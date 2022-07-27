Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag to face Swiss Zürich in UCL qualifying round

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Aghdam’s FC Qarabag will today take on Swiss FC Zürich in a return match of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, News.Az reports.

The match will be held at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zürich, Switzerland at 21:00 Baku time, with Dutch referee Allard Lindhout to officiate the game.

The Aghdam Horses clinched a 3-2 victory over FC Zürich in the first leg match held at Tofig Bahramov Stadium in Baku on July 19.

News.Az