Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry to sell manat bonds

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold an auction on May 29 to place 15 million manats worth short-term manat bonds of the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan, the BSE said May 24.

Some 150,000 bonds at a par value of 100 manats each will be put up for auction, Trend reports. The payment term for the bonds is May 25, 2021.

Investment company PASHA Capital will be the underwriter of the emission.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on May 24)

News.Az

