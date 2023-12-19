Azerbaijan’s first ever Cultural Heritage Forum wraps up in Baku

Co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, the Cultural Heritage Forum featured its last panel session today themed “Cultural heritage and modern architecture- principles of urban planning”, News.az reports.

The panel session was moderated by Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Committee of Urban Planning and Architecture Ilgar Isbatov.

Vice Rector of ADA University Fariz Ismayilzade, provided insights into the ongoing reconstruction and restoration of the Gazakh Teachers’ Seminary, emphasizing its positive impact on the education sector in the Gazakh district.

Advisor to the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh economic region (except Shusha district) Faig Hajiyev told of the Occupation and Victory Museum to be constructed in Aghdam.

The panel session also featured remarks by employee of the Shusha City State Reserve Muslim Imranli, as he spoke about the modern cities and urbanization.

News.Az