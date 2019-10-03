Azerbaijan's First Vice President visits Ismayilli region

+ ↺ − 16 px

The First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has visited Ismayilli region, the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan said this on her official Instagram page.

First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Lahij settlement with her family members.

Mehriban Aliyeva said that every visit to Lahic, a wealthy city of craftsmen, talented, hospitable and beautiful people, gave her an unforgettable impression.

"I would like to thank all the residents of Lahij for their warm hospitality," she said.

News.Az

