Azerbaijan's First VP meets wives of heads of state and gov’t, who attended 18th NAM Summit

Wives of the heads of state and government, who attended the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku, have visited the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva met with guests.

The guests first toured the Heydar Aliyev Center. They were informed that the Center is engaged in studying and promoting Azerbaijan`s national leader Heydar Aliyev`s statehood policy and legacy.

The guests viewed “Pearls of Azerbaijan”, “Musical Instruments: Unity and Diversity”, “Doll in Art” exhibitions.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva then addressed the event.

